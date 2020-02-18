Archive
Tuesday, February 18 2020
A public discussion on ‘Concerning Deaths in Peaceful Conditions; Reasons’ took place at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0134974
Image Code: MHM0134975
Image Code: MHM0134976
Tuesday, February 18 2020
Hearings of the RA second President Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the Court of First Instance of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, February 18 2020
NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs holds a working debate on the draft law on Disaster Risk Management and Population Protection at the RA National Assembly
