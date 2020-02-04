Archive
Tuesday, February 04 2020
Supporters of the former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan hold a protest action in front of the RA Police building
Image Code: MHM0134732
Image Code: MHM0134733
Galust Sahakyan during a protest action in support of the former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan in front of the RA Police building
Image Code: MHM0134734
Image Code: MHM0134735
'Adekvat' party leader Artur Danielyan gives a press conference during a protest action in support of the former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan in front of the RA Police building
Image Code: MHM0134736
Image Code: MHM0134737
Former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan was freed from the RA Police building
Image Code: MHM0134738
Image Code: MHM0134739
Image Code: MHM0134740
Tuesday, February 04 2020
Hearings of the RA second president Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the First Instance Court of Shengavit Administrative District
