Tuesday, February 04 2020
Hearings of the RA second president Robert Kocharyan's case took place at the First Instance Court of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0134717
Supporters of the former president of the Football Federation of Armenia Ruben Hayrapetyan hold a protest action in front of the RA Police building
Tuesday, February 04 2020
Head of the ‘Mother of Soldier’ NGO Margarita Khachatryan, advocate Alexander Kochubaev and head of ‘Don't Mark Us Absent’ NGO Satik Khlghatyan are guests in Hayeli press club
