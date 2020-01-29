Archive
Wednesday, January 29 2020
Executive Director of the Open Society Foundations-Armenia Larisa Minasyan and Deputy Director of Foundation’s programs Davit Amiryan gave a press conference at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0134648
Image Code: MHM0134649
Image Code: MHM0134650
Image Code: MHM0134651
Image Code: MHM0134652
Image Code: MHM0134653
Wednesday, January 29 2020
Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan and Head of Department of Epidemiology of Special Dangerous and Airborne diseases Liana Torosyan gave a press conference at the RA Ministry of Health
