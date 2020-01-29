Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, January 29 2020
Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan and Head of Department of Epidemiology of Special Dangerous and Airborne diseases Liana Torosyan gave a press conference at the RA Ministry of Health
Image Code: MHM0134654
Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan and Head of Department of Epidemiology of Special Dangerous and Airborne diseases Liana Torosyan gave a press conference at the RA Ministry of Health
Image Code: MHM0134655
Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan and Head of Department of Epidemiology of Special Dangerous and Airborne diseases Liana Torosyan gave a press conference at the RA Ministry of Health
Wednesday, January 29 2020
Executive Director of the Open Society Foundations-Armenia Larisa Minasyan and Deputy Director of Foundation’s programs Davit Amiryan gave a press conference at the Media Center
Tuesday, January 28 2020
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, RA President Armen Sarkissian, RA National Assembly President Ararat Mirzoyan, Catholicos Karekin II and other higher officials pay a visit to the Yerablur military pantheon on Army Day
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook