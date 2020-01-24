Archive
Friday, January 24 2020
RA Special Investigation Service conducts a search in the apartment of RA Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan
Image Code: MHM0134606
Image Code: MHM0134607
Image Code: MHM0134608
Image Code: MHM0134612
RA Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan’s advocate Muhran Poghosyan hold a briefing in front of Tovmasyan’s apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0134613
Image Code: MHM0134614
RA Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan gives a press conference in front of his apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0134615
Image Code: MHM0134616
Image Code: MHM0134617
Co-founder of ‘Legal way’ NGO Ruben Melikyan hold a briefing in front of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
Chairman at Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression Ashot Melikyan gave a press conference at the ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
Head of the State Anti-Smuggling Department of the RA State Revenue Committee Vardan Vardanyan gave a press conference at the SRC administrative building
