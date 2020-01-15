Archive
Wednesday, January 15 2020
The 5th channel’s owner Armen Tavadyan’s lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan gives a press conference in Hayeli press club
Image Code: MHM0134396
Image Code: MHM0134397
Wednesday, January 15 2020
Drivers hold a protest action against the road traffic fines system in front of the RA Government’s building
Wednesday, January 15 2020
Information Security and Media Expert Samvel Martirosyan and member of the RA Chamber of Advocates Vahan Hovhannisyan are guests at the Sputnik Armenia press center
