Friday, January 10 2020
A discussion on the topic of the ‘Closing the Maralik Maternity Hospital to Prevent Infant and Maternal Mortality’ took place at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0134337
Image Code: MHM0134338
Sunday, January 12 2020
Armenian men and women chess tournaments took place at the RA Chess House
Friday, January 10 2020
Founding Director of ‘A1 +’ TV Mesrop Movsesyan, Chairman of the Committee to Protect Freedom of Expression Ashot Melikyan and attorney Ara Ghazaryan are guests in ‘Armenpress’ state news agency
