Sunday, January 05 2020
Christmas Eve Divine Liturgy (Chragaluyts) was served at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0134260
Image Code: MHM0134261
Candle-lighting ceremony is served at Armenian churches on the occasion Armenian Christmas celebrated on January 5
Image Code: MHM0134262
Image Code: MHM0134263
Image Code: MHM0134264
Image Code: MHM0134265
Image Code: MHM0134266
Monday, January 06 2020
Pontifical Divine Liturgy and Water Blessing Ceremony took place at the Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Yerevan, Armenia
Monday, December 30 2019
Christmas decorations and lights in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
