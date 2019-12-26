Archive
Thursday, December 26 2019
A New Year festive event was organized for the disabled, socially insecure and freedom fighters’ children at the RA National Gallery
Image Code: MHM0134195
Image Code: MHM0134196
Image Code: MHM0134197
RA Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan participates in a New Year festive event organized for the disabled, socially insecure and freedom fighters’ children at the RA National Gallery
Image Code: MHM0134198
Image Code: MHM0134215
The Yazidi family of a dead soldier hold a protest action in front of the RA Government's building
Thursday, December 26 2019
Lieutenant-General, Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces Artak Davtyan gives an end-of-year press conference at the press room of the RA Defense Ministry
Thursday, December 26 2019
The Yazidi family of a dead soldier hold a protest action in front of the RA Government's building
