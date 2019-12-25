Archive
Pictures Of The Year 2019
Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
Christmas Eve Candlelight Divine Liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral of Yerevan, Armenia
RA President Armen Sarkissian during the first sitting of the seventh convocation of the RA NA
Chief of the RA Police Valeri Osipyan gives witness during the hearings of ‘Sasna Tsrer’ group’s case at the First Instance Court of Shengavit Administrative District of Yerevan, Armenia
A conference under the title of 'New format of state-community cooperation. Infrastructure Development' took place at the RA Government
Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates Trndez (also Tyarndarach and Candlemas Day) in Yerevan
St. Valentine's Day, Yerevan
Under the leadership of Vicar of the Ararat Patriarchal Diocese Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan a liturgy was served at the Saint Sarkis Cathedral
Sunset in Yerevan, Armenia
Snowfall in Yerevan, Armenia
Traffic jam in Agatangeghos street of Yerevan, Armenia
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Workers hold a protest action against the demoliting works of the Opera’s neighboring cafes have started in Yerevan, Armenia
Dismantling of cafes near Opera House of Yerevan, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a press conference in Matenadaran
Armenian fans burn flares during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Finland at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 26 March 2019
Shirak International Airport in Gyumri, Shirak Province
"Will" (Kamk) non-governmental organization for the protection of Armenian values holds a protest action in front of the RA National Assembly building
Armenian-Russian military exercises took place at Baghramyan training grounds of Armenia
Armenian-Russian military exercises took place at Baghramyan training grounds of Armenia
Catholicos Karekin II offered the feet washing service marking the Holy Thursday at the Saint Gayane Church in Etchmiadzin
A Turkish flag was burnt on Freedom Square ahead of the march with torches in commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Yerevan, Armenia
Torchlight procession in commemoration of the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide began from Freedom Square heading to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex in Yerevan, Armenia
Artsakh’s President Bako Sahakyan and former President Arkady Ghukasyan presented personal guarantee on changing the preventive measure of Robert Kocharyan at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Supporters of the RA second President Robert Kocharyan and members of 'Privet Rob and Mercenaries' initiative hold a protest action in front of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts of Yerevan, Armenia
Demonstrators have closed the doors of the RA Constitutional Court
Joint open air concert of the Salamanca Band and Bugles of The Rifles and the Band of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces took place on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
‘ORBIS’ video mapping installation implemented with the support of the Embassy of Italy in Armenia was presented at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan, Armenia
People hold a protest action in front of the office of the Open Society Foundations in Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the General Department of Police Forces on the occasion of the RA Police Forces’ Establishment Day
Hearing of the former general Manvel Grigoryan’s case took place at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts
Storks of Hovtashen and neighboring villages cannot fly because their feathers are covered with a thick layer of oil Ararat Province, Armenia
The blessing ceremony of grapes at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin
Fire at the foot of Ara mountain of Kotayk Province, Armenia
A general view of the city during sunset in Yerevan, Armenia
UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match between Armenia and Italy took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
Clashes between football fans from Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina took place during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match between Armenia and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Mothers of killed soldiers hold a protest action in front of the RA Government’s building in Yerevan, Armenia
Head of ‘Zinvor’ ( Soldier) Coordinating Council NGO Margarita Khachatryan closed the doors of the Government’s building during a protest action in Yerevan, Armenia
A protest march in defense of Amulsar took place in Yerevan, Armenia
A festive firework on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Armenia's Independence took place on Vardanants Square of Gyumrin, Armenia
Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
Kim Kardashian holds a speech during the 'WCIT 2019' Congress for innovators and entrepreneurs at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
A festive firework on the occasion of the 2801st anniversary of Erebuni -Yerevan took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Festive fireworks caused fire in Victory Park of Yerevan, Armenia
Events within the framework of the ‘Vanadzor Day’ in Vanadzor of Lori Province, Armenia
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of ‘Asa Garment’ plant
RA National Assembly session took place
A massive fire breaks out near the crossroad of Abovyan and Pushkin streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Clashes between the members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Youth Union and policemen took place during a protest action in front of the RA Ministry of Education Science, Culture and Sport
Festive fireworks took place during the lightning of the main Christmas Tree on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Chairman of the RA Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan and other members of the commission give an end-of-year press conference
