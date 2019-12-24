Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, December 24 2019
Deputy chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Armen Pambukhchyan gives a press conference in P.S. press club
Image Code: MHM0134174
Deputy chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Armen Pambukhchyan gives a press conference in P.S. press club
Image Code: MHM0134175
Deputy chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration Armen Pambukhchyan gives a press conference in P.S. press club
Tuesday, December 24 2019
Konstantin Orbelyan gives an end-of-year press conference at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Tuesday, December 24 2019
MP Tigran Karapetyan summarized the year and addressed important issues during a press conference in P.S. press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook