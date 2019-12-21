Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, December 21 2019
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134118
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134119
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134120
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during a solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134121
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134122
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134123
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134124
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134125
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134126
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134128
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134129
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134130
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134131
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0134132
A solemn event on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military University after V. Sargsyan
Saturday, December 21 2019
Lighting of the main Christmas Tree took place at the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, December 20 2019
The Armenian Criminal Appeal Court, chaired by Judge Lusine Abgaryan, rejected the complaint of the country's second president Robert Kocharyan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook