Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Saturday, December 07 2019
Khachkar (cross-stone) in Spitak to the memory of 1988 earthquake victims of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133927
Khachkar (cross-stone) in Spitak to the memory of 1988 earthquake victims of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133928
Khachkar (cross-stone) in Spitak to the memory of 1988 earthquake victims of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133929
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument dedicated to the victims of the earthquake in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133930
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument dedicated to the victims of the earthquake in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133931
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument dedicated to the victims of the earthquake in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133932
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan laid flowers at the monument dedicated to the victims of the earthquake in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133933
The opening ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian's statue took place in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133934
The opening ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian's statue took place in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133935
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian's statue in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133936
The opening ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian's statue took place in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133937
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian's statue in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133938
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of Kirk Kerkorian's statue in Spitak city of Lori Province, Armenia
Friday, December 06 2019
Founding Director of ‘A1 +’ TV Company Mesrop Movsisyan and lawyers Ara Ghazaryan, Davit Asatryan ate guests at Sputnik Armenia press center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook