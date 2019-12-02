Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, December 02 2019
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi paid an official visit to Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133745
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan welcomed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi at the MFA
Image Code: MHM0133746
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan welcomed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi at the MFA
Image Code: MHM0133747
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi at the MFA
Image Code: MHM0133748
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi at the MFA
Monday, December 02 2019
Newly elected chairman of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party Hrachya Karapetyan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook