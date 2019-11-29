Archive
Friday, November 29 2019
The final conference of the project "Investigative journalism for the more informed citizens" took place in Alexander hotel in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133714
Image Code: MHM0133715
Image Code: MHM0133716
Friday, November 29 2019
A man attempted self-immolation in front of the RA Government's building
Friday, November 29 2019
An international conference under the title of ‘Democracy and Conflict Prevention in Society’ took place at Alexander Hotel
