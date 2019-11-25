Archive
Monday, November 25 2019
A press conference dedicated to the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence took place at the UN Office in Yerevan
RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Gevorg Loretsyan gives a press conference
Coalition to Stop Violence against Women holds a public awareness campaign under the slogan 'Blame the Rapist' in Yerevan, Armenia
