Friday, November 22 2019
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133608
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133609
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133610
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133611
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133612
Members of the initiative group demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation gave a press conference in front of Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133613
Members of the initiative group demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation gave a press conference in front of Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133614
Members of the initiative group demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation gave a press conference in front of Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Leader of Democratic Party of Armenia Aram Gaspari Sargsyan and analyst Mirhirdat Madatyan are guests in Hayeli press club
