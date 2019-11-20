Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, November 20 2019
A press conference announcing the ‘Global IT Award’ winner’s name took place at the RA Ministry of High-Tech Industry
Image Code: MHM0133570
A press conference announcing the ‘Global IT Award’ winner’s name took place at the RA Ministry of High-Tech Industry
Image Code: MHM0133571
A press conference announcing the ‘Global IT Award’ winner’s name took place at the RA Ministry of High-Tech Industry
Image Code: MHM0133572
A press conference announcing the ‘Global IT Award’ winner’s name took place at the RA Ministry of High-Tech Industry
Image Code: MHM0133573
A press conference announcing the ‘Global IT Award’ winner’s name took place at the RA Ministry of High-Tech Industry
Wednesday, November 20 2019
RA Public Services Regulatory Commission holds a meeting to discuss the issue of setting tariffs for the supply of drinking water and sanitation
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook