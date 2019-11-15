Archive
Friday, November 15 2019
The UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round between Armenia and Greece at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133513
Head coach of the Armenia national team Abraham Khashmanyan
Image Code: MHM0133514
Greece’s Petros Mantalos (C) fights for the ball against Armenia's Hayk Ishkhanyan (R) and Andre Calisir (L) during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round between Armenia and Greece at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 15 November 2019
Image Code: MHM0133515
A messy situation between the Armenian and Greek football players during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round between Armenia and Greece at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 15 November 2019
Image Code: MHM0133516
Referee Paweł Raczkowski shows yellow card to Armenia’s Artak Yedigaryan during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round between Armenia and Greece at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 15 November 2019
Image Code: MHM0133517
Head coach of the Armenia national football team Abraham Khashmanyan during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round between Armenia and Greece at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 15 November 2019
Image Code: MHM0133518
Greece’s Vangelis Pavlidis (C) in action against Armenia's Rumyan Hovsepyan (L) and Artur Sarkisov (R) during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying round between Armenia and Greece at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium of Yerevan, Armenia, 15 November 2019
Thursday, November 14 2019
The pre-match training of the Armenia national football team took place at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium
