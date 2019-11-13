Archive
Wednesday, November 13 2019
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133432
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133433
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133434
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133435
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133436
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133437
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133438
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133439
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133440
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133441
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133442
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133443
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133444
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133445
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Image Code: MHM0133446
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Members of the Prosperous Armenia Party gave a press conference on the topic of the RA draft state budget for 2020 year at the RA National Assembly
