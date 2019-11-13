Archive
Wednesday, November 13 2019
Members of the Prosperous Armenia Party gave a press conference on the topic of the RA draft state budget for 2020 year at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0133428
Image Code: MHM0133429
Image Code: MHM0133430
Image Code: MHM0133431
Wednesday, November 13 2019
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in Yerevan
Wednesday, November 13 2019
Heads of different departments of the Yerevan State University gave a press conference in Tesaket press club
