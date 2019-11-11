Archive
Monday, November 11 2019
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest march demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the universities of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0133364
Image Code: MHM0133365
Image Code: MHM0133366
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
India-Armenia pharmaceutical business conference-exhibition took place at Ani Plaza Hotel
