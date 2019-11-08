Archive
Friday, November 08 2019
Friday, November 08 2019

Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia hold a protest sit-in demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia who hold a protest action demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia who hold a protest action demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the members of the ARF Youth Union of Armenia who hold a protest action demanding Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation in front of the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Members of the ARF Supreme Body Artsvik Minasyan, Taron Tonoyan and Ashot Simonyan gave a press conference at the Simon Vratsyan Center
Kristine Vardanyan (ARF), political analyst Menua Harutyunyan, psychologist Samvel Khudoyan are guests in Hayeli press club
