Monday, November 04 2019
The pre-election stage of ‘Classroom + Classics’ theatrical program took place at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater
Image Code: MHM0133172
Image Code: MHM0133173
Image Code: MHM0133174
RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan holds a speech during the pre-election stage of ‘Classroom + Classics’ theatrical program at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater
Image Code: MHM0133175
Image Code: MHM0133176
Monday, November 04 2019
Narek Sargsyan who was detained on November 2 near the fountains of the Republic Square metro station gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
