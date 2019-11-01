Archive
Friday, November 01 2019
Members of 'VETO' movement hold a protest action against the Istanbul Convention in front of the European Council Office in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0133152
Friday, November 01 2019
The opening ceremony of ‘Asa Garment’ plant took place
