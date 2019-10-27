Archive
Sunday, October 27 2019
The memory of October 27 1999 crime victims in the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0132994
Image Code: MHM0132995
RA Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan laid flowers on the grave of Vazgen Sargsyan at Yerablur Military Pantheon on the 20th anniversary of the terror attack in the Armenian Parliament
Image Code: MHM0132996
RA Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan laid flowers on the grave of Vazgen Sargsyan at Yerablur Military Pantheon on the 20th anniversary of the terror attack in the Armenian Parliament
Image Code: MHM0132997
RA Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan laid flowers on the grave of Vazgen Sargsyan at Yerablur Military Pantheon on the 20th anniversary of the terror attack in the Armenian Parliament
Image Code: MHM0132998
People laid flowers on the grave of Vazgen Sargsyan at Yerablur Military Pantheon on the 20th annive
Image Code: MHM0132999
Members of 'Yerkrapah' Volunteers Union laid flowers on the grave of Vazgen Sargsyan at Yerablur Military Pantheon on the 20th anniversary of the terror attack in the Armenian Parliament
Image Code: MHM0133000
Members of 'Yerkrapah' Volunteers Union laid flowers on the grave of Vazgen Sargsyan at Yerablur Military Pantheon on the 20th anniversary of the terror attack in the Armenian Parliament
Image Code: MHM0133001
Members of 'Yerkrapah' Volunteers Union laid flowers on the grave of Vazgen Sargsyan at Yerablur Military Pantheon on the 20th anniversary of the terror attack in the Armenian Parliament
Image Code: MHM0133005
People attend a memorial ceremony at the monument externalizing the memory of October 27 crime victims in the RA National Assembly Park
Image Code: MHM0133006
People attend a memorial ceremony at the monument externalizing the memory of October 27 crime victims in the RA National Assembly Park
Image Code: MHM0133007
People attend a memorial ceremony at the monument externalizing the memory of October 27 crime victims in the RA National Assembly Park
Saturday, October 26 2019
Vanadzor Day
