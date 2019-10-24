Archive
Thursday, October 24 2019
The decision on mediation of Arsen Babayan's failure was published in the Kentron and Nork-Marash residence of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0132947
The decision on mediation of Arsen Babayan's failure was published in the Kentron and Nork-Marash residence of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0132948
The decision on mediation of Arsen Babayan's failure was published in the Kentron and Nork-Marash residence of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0132949
The decision on mediation of Arsen Babayan's failure was published in the Kentron and Nork-Marash residence of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0132950
The decision on mediation of Arsen Babayan's failure was published in the Kentron and Nork-Marash residence of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0132951
The decision on mediation of Arsen Babayan's failure was published in the Kentron and Nork-Marash residence of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0132952
The decision on mediation of Arsen Babayan's failure was published in the Kentron and Nork-Marash residence of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan
Thursday, October 24 2019
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the opening ceremony of "Victory" substation of High Voltage Electricity CJSC
Thursday, October 24 2019
The discussion on the topic “It may happen that they follow us; privacy of personal data under question” took place in Media Center. Speakers: President of "Freedom of Information Center of Armenia" Shushan Doydoyan and lawyer David Sandukhch
