Wednesday, October 23 2019
Professor Richard Hovhannisyan gives a public lecture at the Armenian genocide museum-institute
Image Code: MHM0132940
Image Code: MHM0132941
Image Code: MHM0132942
Image Code: MHM0132943
Image Code: MHM0132944
A solemn opening of a khachkar-monument commemorating the 23 Armenian clerics who fought and died under the French flag within the Eastern Legion took place at the Musa Ler hero memorial
