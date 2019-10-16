Archive
Wednesday, October 16 2019
Cancellation of a postage stamp dedicated to the 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung took place at Kamar Business Center
Image Code: MHM0132746
Image Code: MHM0132747
Image Code: MHM0132748
Image Code: MHM0132749
Wednesday, October 16 2019
2018 Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
