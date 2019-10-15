Archive
Tuesday, October 15 2019
The American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (ACCA) organized presentation and discussion of an international experience on 'Sustainable Waste Management' at the Armenia Marriott Hotel
Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
