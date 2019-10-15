Archive
Tuesday, October 15 2019
Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Image Code: MHM0132710
The American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia (ACCA) organized presentation and discussion of an international experience on 'Sustainable Waste Management' at the Armenia Marriott Hotel
Tuesday, October 15 2019
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia at the RA Presidential Palace
