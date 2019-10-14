Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, October 14 2019
Spokesperson of the RA Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan holds a briefing at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0132671
Spokesperson of the RA Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan holds a briefing at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0132672
Spokesperson of the RA Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan holds a briefing at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0132673
Spokesperson of the RA Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan holds a briefing at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0132674
Spokesperson of the RA Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan holds a briefing at the RA MFA
Image Code: MHM0132675
Spokesperson of the RA Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan holds a briefing at the RA MFA
Monday, October 14 2019
RPA member Karine Achemyan gave a press conference in Hayeli press club
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook