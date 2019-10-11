Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, October 11 2019
A protest action against Amulsar Mine took place Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132648
A protest action against Amulsar Mine took place Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132649
A protest action against Amulsar Mine took place Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132650
A protest action against Amulsar Mine took place Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, October 11 2019
Presentation of a special project titled ‘Komitas 150 years / minutes’ dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Komitas took place at the RA Public Radio
Friday, October 11 2019
RA Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Smbat Saiyan gives a press conference at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook