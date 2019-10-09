Archive
Wednesday, October 09 2019
An awards ceremony took place during the closing of the ‘WCIT 2019’ at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132579
The closing ceremony of the ‘WCIT 2019’ took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132580
The closing ceremony of the ‘WCIT 2019’ took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132581
The closing ceremony of the ‘WCIT 2019’ took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132582
The closing ceremony of the ‘WCIT 2019’ took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132583
The closing ceremony of the ‘WCIT 2019’ took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132584
An awards ceremony took place during the closing ceremony of the ‘WCIT 2019’ at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132585
An awards ceremony took place during the closing of the ‘WCIT 2019’ at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132586
An awards ceremony took place during the closing of the ‘WCIT 2019’ at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132587
An awards ceremony took place during the closing of the ‘WCIT 2019’ at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132588
An awards ceremony took place during the closing of the ‘WCIT 2019’ at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132589
An awards ceremony took place during the closing of the ‘WCIT 2019’ at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
Tigran Avinyan holds a speech during of the ‘WCIT 2019’ at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
