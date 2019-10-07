Archive
Monday, October 07 2019
WCIT 2019 Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0132517
The opening ceremony of the WCIT Congress for innovators and entrepreneurs took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0132518
A number of panel discussions took place during the WCIT Congress for innovators and entrepreneurs at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0132519
Image Code: MHM0132520
Image Code: MHM0132521
Image Code: MHM0132522
Image Code: MHM0132523
WITSA Chair Yvonne Chiu answers questions from the press at WCIT 2019
Image Code: MHM0132524
Press Conference with Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, WITSA Chair Yvonne Chiu, and UATE President Alexander Yesayan
Image Code: MHM0132525
WCIT 2019 Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0132526
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tours the exhibition floor of WCIT 2019
Image Code: MHM0132527
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tours the exhibition floor of WCIT 2019
Kim Kardashian during her visit to Yerevan, Armenia
