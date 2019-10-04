Archive
Friday, October 04 2019
Rehearsal of the WCIT orchestra took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0132425
UATE President Alexander Yesayan and WCIT 2019 orchestra conductor Sergey Smbatyan following a rehearsal for the WCIT 2019 opening ceremony
Image Code: MHM0132426
Image Code: MHM0132427
WCIT 2019 orchestra conductor Sergey Smbatyan speaks to the press following a rehearsal for the WCIT 2019 opening ceremony
Image Code: MHM0132428
Image Code: MHM0132429
Musicians from fourteen countries rehearse for the WCIT 2019 opening ceremony under the baton of Meestro Sergey Smbatyan
Image Code: MHM0132430
Image Code: MHM0132431
Friday, October 04 2019
Members of Parliament vote to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan
