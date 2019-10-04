Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, October 04 2019
Members of Parliament vote to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan
Image Code: MHM0132418
Members of Parliament vote to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan
Image Code: MHM0132419
Members of Parliament vote to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan
Image Code: MHM0132420
President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a briefing
Image Code: MHM0132421
President of the RA National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan holds a briefing
Image Code: MHM0132422
Members of Parliament vote to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan
Image Code: MHM0132423
Members of Parliament vote to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan
Image Code: MHM0132424
Members of Parliament vote to terminate the powers of Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan
Friday, October 04 2019
Rehearsal of the WCIT orchestra took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, October 04 2019
'Coordinator of the Union of Informed Citizens' NGO Daniel Ioannisyan gave a press conference at the Media Center
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook