Wednesday, October 02 2019
A number of preparations ahead of the WCIT 2019 take place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0132384
Image Code: MHM0132385
Image Code: MHM0132386
Image Code: MHM0132387
Image Code: MHM0132388
Wednesday, October 02 2019
RA Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises Karen Vardanyan and Ucom CEO Hayk Yesayan gave a press conference ahead of ‘DigiTec’ technological exhibition’s opening at the RA Ministry of High-Tech Industry
