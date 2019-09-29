Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, September 29 2019
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0132271
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0132272
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0132273
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at the RA Presidential Palace
Image Code: MHM0132274
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong at the RA Presidential Palace
Sunday, September 29 2019
Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Sunday, September 29 2019
Welcoming ceremony of the delegation headed by the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong took place at the RA Presidential Palace
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook