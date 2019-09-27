Archive
Friday, September 27 2019
A solemn event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yerevan State University took place at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0132244
Image Code: MHM0132245
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during a solemn event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yerevan State University at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0132246
Image Code: MHM0132247
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a solemn event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Yerevan State University at the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan
Image Code: MHM0132248
Friday, September 27 2019
Workers of ‘Sanitek’ company hold a protest sit-in in front of the RA Government’s building
