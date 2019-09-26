Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Thursday, September 26 2019
Executive Director of 'My Step' Foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan and Director of 'Silk Note' festival Araz Baghdasaryan gave a press conference at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0132197
Executive Director of ‘My Step’ Foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan and Director of ‘Silk Note’ festival Araz Baghdasaryan gave a press conference at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0132198
Executive Director of ‘My Step’ Foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan and Director of ‘Silk Note’ festival Araz Baghdasaryan gave a press conference at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0132199
Executive Director of ‘My Step’ Foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan and Director of ‘Silk Note’ festival Araz Baghdasaryan gave a press conference at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Image Code: MHM0132200
Executive Director of ‘My Step’ Foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan and Director of ‘Silk Note’ festival Araz Baghdasaryan gave a press conference at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex
Thursday, September 26 2019
Presentation of Hrayr Chepechyan's book took place at the Faculty of Journalism of the Yerevan State University
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook