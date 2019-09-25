Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, September 25 2019
RA People's Artist Rudolf Kharatyan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0132145
RA People's Artist Rudolf Kharatyan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0132146
RA People's Artist Rudolf Kharatyan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0132147
RA People's Artist Rudolf Kharatyan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Image Code: MHM0132148
RA People's Artist Rudolf Kharatyan gave a press conference in Hayatsk press club
Wednesday, September 25 2019
Public Relations and Information Center of the RA Government SNCO and RA Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure organized a tour in order to get acquainted with the work of the interstate highways of Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook