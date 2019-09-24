Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, September 24 2019
The former Police Chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found dead with a gunshot in his house in Bjni, Kotayk Province
Image Code: MHM00792
Chief of RA Police Hayk Harutyunyan and RA President Robert Kocharyan during the celebration of police day in Yerevan, Armenia (Archive 16.04.2002 )
Image Code: MHM0132110
Chief of RA Police Hayk Harutyunyan and RA President Robert Kocharyan during the celebration of police day in Yerevan, Armenia (Archive 16.08.2003 )
Image Code: MHM0132111
Chief of RA Police Hayk Harutyunyan during the celebration of police day in Yerevan, Armenia (Archive 16.08.2003 )
Image Code: MHM0132112
Chief of RA Police Hayk Harutyunyan and RA President Robert Kocharyan during the celebration of police day in Yerevan, Armenia (Archive 16.08.2003 )
Image Code: MHM0132124
Chief of RA Police Hayk Harutyunyan during the opening ceremony of the new building of the RA State Protection Service in Yerevan, Armenia (Armenia 07.10.2007 )
Image Code: MHM21820
RA Police Chief Hayk Harutyunyan (Archive 05.04.2005)
Image Code: MHM32653
Police Chief Hayk Harutyunyan (Archive 29.06.2006)
Image Code: MHM35239
RA President Robert Kocharian visites a military hospital in a Yerevan suburb to inquire about the condition of several interior troops and police officers who received bullet wounds and injuries in the March 1 clashes with opposition in Yerevan, Armenia (Archive 02.03.2018)
Image Code: MHM36455
The former Police Chief Hayk Harutyunyan and the newly appointed chief of the police Alik Sargsyan (Archive 04.05.2008)
Tuesday, September 24 2019
The official launch of the second phase of the EU/CoE Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) program took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook