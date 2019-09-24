Archive
Tuesday, September 24 2019
Tuesday, September 24 2019

The official launch of the second phase of the EU/CoE Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) program took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
The official launch of the second phase of the EU/CoE Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) program took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
The official launch of the second phase of the EU/CoE Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) program took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
The official launch of the second phase of the EU/CoE Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) program took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
The official launch of the second phase of the EU/CoE Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) program took place at the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport
The former Police Chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found dead with a gunshot in his house in Bjni, Kotayk Province
Corporacion America Airports: CAAP 'International Compliance and Anti-Corruption Conference 2019' took place at the Armenia Marriott Hotel
facebook