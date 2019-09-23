Archive
Monday, September 23 2019
RA NA delegation to PABSEC gives a press conference at the RA National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0132107
Image Code: MHM0132108
Image Code: MHM0132109
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Armenia Tian Erlong, Director of Confucius Institute in Yerevan Gor Sargsyan and Director of ‘Armenpress’ News Agency Aram Ananyan gave a press conference at ‘Armenpress’ Newsy Agency
