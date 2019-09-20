Archive
Friday, September 20 2019
Hearings of the RA second president Robert Kocharyan’s case took place at the First Instance Court of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0132018
Image Code: MHM0132019
Image Code: MHM0132020
Image Code: MHM0132021
Image Code: MHM0132022
Image Code: MHM0132023
Image Code: MHM0132024
Image Code: MHM0132025
Judge Anna Danibekyan announced the court decision on Robert Kocharyan's preventive measure at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shengavit Administrative District
Image Code: MHM0132026
Image Code: MHM0132027
Friday, September 20 2019
A protest march in defense of Amulsar took place in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, September 20 2019
Award ceremony on the occasion of the Independence Day took place at the RA Presidential Palace
