Friday, September 13 2019
A concert under the title of 'Cultural Dialogue' took place at Geghard Monastery in Kotayk Province, Armenia
A concert under the title of 'Cultural Dialogue' took place at Geghard Monastery in Kotayk Province, Armenia
Friday, September 13 2019
Premiere of the ‘Richard III Will Not Take Place’ performance by Matei Visniec took place at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater in Yerevan, Armenia
