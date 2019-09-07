Archive
Saturday, September 07 2019
A press conference on the topic of ‘Artists of the Opera House demand resignation of Armen Grigoryan’ took place at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0131750
Image Code: MHM0131751
Image Code: MHM0131752
Image Code: MHM0131753
Founding congress of the ‘Adequate’ congregation took place at Erebuni Plaza BC in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, September 06 2019
Political technologist Vigen Hakobyan gave a press conference in Henaran press club
