Friday, September 06 2019
Discussion on the topic of solving the problem of garbage disposal in Yerevan took place at the Media Center
Image Code: MHM0131745
Image Code: MHM0131746
Image Code: MHM0131747
Friday, September 06 2019
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan gives a press conference at the RA MFA
